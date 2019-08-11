All Times EDT
Sunday
BASEBALL
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle vs. New York at Barclays Center, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
MLS
New York City FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Monster Energy, Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich., 3 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
Tennis
ATP Tour, Coupe Rogers, Montreal
ATP Tour/WTA, Western & Southern Open, Mason, Ohio
WTA, Rogers Cup, Toronto
Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, Jersey City, N.J.
LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland
USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur, West Point, Miss.
Korn Ferry Tour, Winco Foods Portland Open, North Plains, Ore.
