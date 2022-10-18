Suspended Padres SS Tatis has follow-up surgery on wrist

SAN DIEGO — Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had a follow-up surgery on his left wrist and should be recovered from that and recent shoulder surgery by spring training, the team said.

Tatis is currently serving an 80-game suspension from MLB after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He had surgery last week to removed the screws that were placed in his wrist during surgery in mid-March and replace them with a central screw.