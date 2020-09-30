BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers will host the Brewers in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.
The Dodgers are 21-9 in home games.
The Brewers have gone 14-17 away from home.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and has 41 RBIs.
Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .430.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Mookie Betts: (hip).
Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.