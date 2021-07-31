Two injured Braves pitchers could be moving closer to a return to the rotation. RHP Ian Anderson (inflammation right shoulder) threw on the side on Friday and is expected to throw again on Monday. RHP Huascar Ynoa, on the injured list since mid-May after breaking a bone in his right hand when he punched a bench, will make a rehab start with Class A Rome on Sunday. ... LHP Sean Newcomb and INF/OF Orlando Arcia were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to clear roster spots for RHP Richard Rodríguez and Soler.