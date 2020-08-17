It never came.

Swanson drove one over the wall in right-center for the game winner.

The rally ruined a memorable night for Washington rookie Luis Garcia, who became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a big league homer. The youngest player in the majors at age 20, Garcia hit a two-run shot off Touki Toussaint in the second inning.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Soto and Eric Thames also homered for the defending World Series champs, but it wasn’t enough.

TWINS 4, ROYALS 1

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz homered twice, continuing his climb up the all-time leaderboard, and Minnesota beat Kansas City.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in relief of opener Matt Wisler for Minnesota. Smeltzer allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings while striking out three batters. The Twins won three of four games in the series after being swept by the Royals in Kansas City last week.

Rookie Kris Bubic (0-3) surrendered two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for the Royals. Hunter Dozier homered in the ninth inning to end Minnesota’s shutout bid.

Cruz surpassed Duke Snider and tied Mark Teixeira with his 409th career homer, good for 55th all-time.

YANKEES 6, RED SOX 3

NEW YORK — Luke Voit homered twice, Aroldis Chapman returned from the COVID-19 injured list to pitch the ninth inning and New York beat Boston for the 10th straight game.

New York capped a four-game sweep and is on its best run against Boston since winning a franchise-best 12 consecutive games in 1952-53 — a stretch when Red Sox star Ted Williams was serving in the Korean War.

Boston lost its eighth straight game overall and has also dropped 10 consecutive games in the Bronx.

Thairo Estrada and Aaron Hicks also homered for New York.

Boston left-hander Martin Pérez (2-3) took the loss.

Michael King (1-1) allowed a run over three innings after replacing Luis Avilán.

PADRES 14, RANGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam for his major league-leading 11th of the season, and San Diego routed Texas to stop a five-game losing skid.

Tatis had a career-high seven RBIs. Zach Davies (3-2) allowed three runs with six strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Jurickson Profar had a two-run double in a five-run second inning. Jake Cronenworth, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham had the other RBI hits in the second against Jordan Lyles.

Austin Hedges connected on his second homer, a solo shot in the fourth, as the Padres set their season high for runs.

Rougned Odor ended Davies’ shutout bid in the fourth with a two-run double, and Joey Gallo added an RBI double in the sixth.

Lyles (1-2) gave up seven hits and seven runs, six earned, in four innings.

METS 11, MARLINS 4

MIAMI — Robinson Cano and Pete Alonso hit two homers apiece to help the Mets beat Miami and snap a three-game losing streak.

Cano singled and hit a pair of two-run homers to hike his batting average to .412. He and Alonso delivered back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for a 10-2 lead. Alonso also singled in the third and homered in the fifth.

Nine of the Mets’ 14 hits went for extra bases. Chasen Shreve (1-0), the second of five Mets pitchers, retired all seven batters he faced and struck out five. Franklyn Kilome allowed two runs in three innings for his first save.

Jonathan Villar hit his second homer for the Marlins. Miami’s Jordan Yamamoto (0-1) allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs and Toronto beat Baltimore.

Cavan Biggio also went deep for the Blue Jays and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Ryu (2-1) struck out three and walked none. The left-hander permitted only one runner past second base and yielded just one extra-base hit.

Alex Cobb (1-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He’s winless in his last four starts.

Pedro Severino and Renato Núñez had RBIs for the Orioles, who have dropped two straight after winning seven of eight.

ASTROS 2, ROCKIES 1

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa drove in two runs with a double to back up a strong start by rookie Brandon Bielak, and Houston beat Colorado, extending its winning streak to a season-high five games.

Bielak (3-0) allowed one hit and one run in six innings for the win in his third MLB start. He walked four and struck out four.

Brooks Raley took over for Bielak and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Josh James got the last two outs of the eighth before Blake Taylor allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his first save.

The Rockies have dropped four of their last five games and six of the last eight.

Denver starter Kyle Freeland (2-1) yielded seven hits and two runs with five strikeouts in six innings.

CARDINALS 3, CUBS 1, Game 1

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 4, Game 2

CHICAGO — David Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat St. Louis for a doubleheader split.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Bote put Chicago ahead to stay with a massive drive to center field off Tyler Webb (0-1) for his second career pinch-hit homer.

Chicago was still searching for its first hit before Willson Contreras doubled home Javier Báez earlier in the inning, setting the stage for Bote’s third homer of the season.

St. Louis wasted a big performance by Brad Miller, who homered twice and drove in three runs. Miller also had a big swing in Game 1, hitting a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh in the Cardinals’ 3-1 victory.

Dexter Fowler connected for St. Louis in the opener of an unusual five-game series, and Max Schrock hit his first career homer in Game 2.

The NL Central-leading Cubs stopped a four-game slide. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Jeremy Jeffress got three outs for his second save.

The second half of Monday’s doubleheader was the first time St. Louis batted second on the road since April 25, 1906, at Cincinnati, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 2

CHICAGO — Tim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and Chicago coasted past Detroit.

Chicago became the first team in major league history to open two games in one season with back-to-back home runs off the same pitcher, according to STATS.

Luis Robert also hit two home runs for Chicago (12-11), which had six in the game and 10 in their last two. It won for the fourth time in the last six tries to move back over the .500 mark.

White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings but remained winless this season. He struck out 10, the 15th time that he reached double figures in his career.

Codi Heuer (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning to get first big league victory.

The Tigers lost their sixth straight. In his major league debut, 21-year-old Issac Peredes had a two-run single in the fourth in four at-bats.

