Cubs: INF Nico Hoerner (general soreness) missed his second straight game. With an off day on Monday, manager David Ross said it made sense to give him another day. ... 3B Patrick Wisdom was out of the starting lineup because of right wrist soreness, stemming from a check swing during Saturday’s 8-5 loss. ... Ross said OF Jason Heyward (concussion) will travel with the team to Pittsburgh for its series against the Pirates.