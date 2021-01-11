“The level of investment to get him here meant this was never a PR stunt,” Cobb said. “It was never was our intention to have him NOT participate in the ABL this season.”
Ramirez did not make an appearance with the Blue Sox, who played just two games — on Dec. 17 and 18 — before a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney and subsequent border and travel restrictions prevented the club from competing.
Cobb said he was unable to comment further on Ramirez or the undisclosed medical condition, adding that the club was “doing everything we can to get restarted.”
Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, had played in the American minor leagues, as well as in China and Japan, since his MLB career ended.
