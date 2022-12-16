Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

LOS ANGELES — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday.
Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 before the season was delayed by the pandemic. An injury setback delayed his return for the 2021 season before he made two relief appearances for the New York Mets late in the season.
The Dodgers have room in their rotation for Syndergaard because All-Star right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to miss all of next season after having Tommy John surgery. Free agents Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney signed elsewhere this offseason.
Syndergaard is seeking a return to some of the success he had with the New York Mets, where he pitched his first seven seasons and was an All-Star in 2016. He pitched for the Mets in the 2015 World Series, earning their only win against the Kansas City Royals.
AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.
