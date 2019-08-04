New York Mets (54-56, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-62, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (7-5, 4.10 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (8-9, 4.23 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and New York will play at PNC Park on Sunday.

The Pirates are 24-28 on their home turf. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .337.

The Mets are 26-36 on the road. New York is hitting a collective .252 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .334. The Mets won the last meeting 7-5. Justin Wilson earned his third victory and Wilson Ramos went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for New York. Kyle Crick took his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 89 RBIs and is batting .283. Starling Marte is 15-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

McNeil leads the Mets with 122 hits and is batting .334. Ramos is 10-for-35 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .254 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets: 8-2, .240 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.