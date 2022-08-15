Syndergaard sharp, Sosa drives in 3, Phillies beat Reds 4-3

Placeholder while article actions load

CINCINNATI — Noah Syndergaard won for the second time in three starts since being traded to Philadelphia and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Syndergaard (7-8), who had a career 2.11 ERA against Cincinnati, his lowest against any team, allowed three earned runs through seven innings. The 29-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline.

Michael Papierski put the Reds ahead with a two-run single in the second, but Syndergaard allowed just three hits over the next five innings.

Sosa’s two-run single highlighted a three-run third for the Phillies. He also had an RBI double in the fifth.

Jake Fraley led off the eighth with a solo homer, his fourth of the season, and Syndergaard was done after 77 pitches.

Advertisement

Reds starter Mike Minor (1-10) became the first Reds pitcher to start in 10 straight losses since Homer Bailey in 2018.

Seranthony Dominguez notched his ninth save in 10 chances.

WELCOME BACK

Nick Castellanos who was an All-Star with the Reds last season, returned to Cincinnati for the first time since signing as a free agent with the Phillies in March. He went 1 for 5 with an RBI.

Reds manager David Bell presented Castellanos with the Reds’ 2021 most valuable player award during a pregame ceremony.

“I didn’t have (a ceremony) when I went back to Detroit and I was there for six years,” Castellanos said. “The fact that I’m getting one here after spending a year and 60 games here, it means a lot.”

BRYCE BATS

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper posted an Instagram story of himself taking swings during a BP session at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, and interim manager Rob Thomson confirmed the 60-swing session went well. “I just texted him and he said he feels great,” Thomson said.

Advertisement

It was the first time Harper has swung a bat since having his left thumb fractured by a Blake Snell pitch on June 25. Harper will have another batting practice session on Wednesday and hit off a high-speed pitching machine. There is no timetable for him to begin a rehab assignment.

TRAINERS ROOM

Phillies: RHP Corey Knebel was placed on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain. Knebel injured himself throwing a pitch in the seventh inning on Sunday. He underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (left leg contusion) was scratched from the starting lineup after doing pregame work. ... OF Nick Senzel (hamstring tightness) could return to the lineup as early as Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.29) will face the Reds for the first time, and RHP T.J. Zeusch (0-1, 13.50) will make his second career start for Cincinnati.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article