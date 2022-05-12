Taijuan Walker leads Mets over sloppy Nationals 4-1

Placeholder while article actions load

WASHINGTON — Taijuan Walker pitched seven scoreless innings and the New York Mets remained unbeaten in 10 series this season, cruising past the sloppy Washington Nationals 4-1 on Thursday. Mark Canha went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who took two of three from the last-place Nationals. New York has won nine series and split one, and hasn’t lost two straight games in a month.

Walker (1-0) allowed three hits and walked one, combining on a four-hitter.

Joan Adon (1-6) walked five of his first 10 batters.

ATHLETICS 5, TIGERS 3

DETROIT — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth off Michael Fulmer (1-2) following Jed Lowrie’s walk, sending Detroit to its ninth loss in 10 games.

Oakland arrived with a nine-game losing streak and won four of five rom the Tigers.

Advertisement

A.J. Puk (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for his first win since topping Kansas City on Sept. 17, 2019. He missed the 2020 season with shoulder issues and was limited to 13 1/3 innings in 2021. Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

ORIOLES 3, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS — Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered off Steven Matz (3-3).

Keegan Akin (1-0), the second of six Orioles pitchers, got just his fourth win in 16 big league decisions, allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four on a bullpen day for the Orioles. Felix Bautista got four straight outs for his second save of the series and the season.

ASTROS 11,, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs in completion of a game suspended after three innings on Wednesday night due to heavy rain and lightning.

Advertisement

Twins manger Rocco Baldelli was back in the dugout on Thursday after missing a week due to COVID-19.

Bryan Abreu (2-0) earned the victory in relief of José Urquidy, who gave up one run over three innings before the game was suspended. Abreu allowed one run and struck out four in two innings pitched.

Chris Archer (0-1) gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks in three innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article