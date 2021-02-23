So Walker thought: “What number can wear that not a lot of people in the league have it?”
He chose 99.
“And I think the only way I don’t wear 99 is if I get traded to the Yankees,” he said. “So I was, OK, 99 is a safe bet and live with that.”
“And then, of course, last year I got traded to Toronto and (Hyun Jin) Ryu wears 99. So, I was like, OK, well, that didn’t work out. So I’m wearing 00. Something different, again.”
“And, of course, this year, Mr. Met is 00. So I just went back to wearing 99.”
The only previous Mets No. 99 was Turk Wendell from 1997-2001, according to Baseball Reference.
