Baltimore Orioles (24-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-36, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (7-4, 2.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.64 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Rays are 17-14 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is slugging .424 as a unit. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a .523 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Orioles are 10-25 in division games. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .354. The Rays won the last meeting 6-3. Charlie Morton earned his ninth victory and Lowe went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Asher Wojciechowski took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 16 home runs and is batting .276. Kevin Kiermaier is 5-for-28 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 38 extra base hits and has 40 RBIs. Chance Sisco is 7-for-20 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 3-7, .279 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.