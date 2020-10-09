ALDS: Series tied 2-2
BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will host New York in the deciding game of the ALDS Friday.
The Rays are 27-13 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .234 this postseason, Randy Arozarena has lead them with an average of .500, including six extra base hits and four RBIs.
The Yankees are 23-17 in division play. New York has a team slugging percentage of .544 this postseason, Giancarlo Stanton leads them with a mark of 1.174, including seven extra base hits and 13 RBIs.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .554.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is batting .277.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).
