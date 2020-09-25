Bryce Harper had a triple and drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which started the day one game behind second-place Miami in the NL East and also trailed in the wide-open wild-card race.

Yoshi Tsutsdugo had one-out single in the eighth before Adam Morgan (0-1) loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Hunter Renfroe and Brett Phillips.

Héctor Neris replaced Morgan and retired pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe on a pop fly. Wendle followed with a liner to right that gave Tampa Bay a 5-3 advantage.

Nick Anderson (2-1) worked a scoreless eighth and John Curtiss got the final three outs for his second save.

GIANTS 5, PADRES 4, 1st game

SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth, Mike Yastrzemski launched a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning and San Francisco beat San Diego in the first game of a doubleheader for a key victory in a crowded NL playoff race.

The Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader. San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed headed to its first postseason in 14 years.

The Giants (29-28) bounced back. Wild card-leading Cincinnati began the day 29-28 and was playing a night game at Minnesota.

Tyler Anderson (4-3) allowed five hits over six solid innings, striking out four and overcoming four walks. T

Chris Paddack was done after 3 2/3 innings and three home runs among his eight hits surrendered.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 0, 1st game

PHOENIX — Zac Gallen had a career-high 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Arizona beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

The 25-year-old Gallen (3-2) allowed five singles and walking two.

Yoan López and Stefan Crichton combined for a scoreless seventh to finish the shutout and further diminish the Rockies’ already minuscule playoff chances.

Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela (5-3) gave up four runs over 4 1/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out two. Raimel Tapia had three singles for the Rockies.

BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 2/3 scoreless innings and playoff-bound Toronto beat Baltimore.

Shaw narrowly missed a multihomer game, hitting a double in the seventh that struck the top of the wall in right field and bounced back into play.

The Blue Jays are assured of at least a wild card and could still edge out New York for second place in the AL East.

Grichuk hit a leadoff shot off Jorge López in the second, his 11th, and Toronto scored six runs in the inning.

López (2-2) allowed eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.

Baltimore’s Ramón Urías and Cedric Mullins hit back-to-back solo home runs off Shun Yamaguchi in the fifth, and José Iglesias connected off the Japanese right-hander in the sixth.

BREWERS 3, CARDINALS 0, 1st game

ST. LOUIS — Christian Yelich homered, Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter and Milwaukee beat St. Louis in the opener of a doubleheader.

Both teams are among the eight NL clubs vying for four available postseason spots. Milwaukee pulled within a game of St. Louis for second place in the NL Central, with the top two teams in each division advancing to the playoffs. Both are also in contention for the two NL wild cards up for grabs as they finish the season with this five-game series.

Yelich’s 12th home run of the season in the third gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (4-3) took the loss. He lasted five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He also struck out five and walked four.

Suter pitched two-hit ball over four innings, Williams (2-0) provided two tidy innings and Hader came on for his 12th save in 14 tries.

