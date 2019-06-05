Tampa Bay Rays (35-23, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-34, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (6-0, 2.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Tigers are 10-17 in home games. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .350.

The Rays are 18-9 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .357.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 22 RBIs and is batting .283. Niko Goodrum is 15-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Meadows is 20-for-45 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.