New York Yankees (102-55, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (93-64, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Rays: Yonny Chirinos (9-5, 3.67 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will host New York in a matchup of division rivals.

The Rays are 41-30 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.71. Charlie Morton leads the team with a 3.15 ERA.

The Yankees are 54-20 against opponents from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .339 is second in the MLB. Luke Voit leads the team with an OBP of .381.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 68 extra base hits and is batting .291. Willy Adames is 10-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and has 91 RBIs. DJ LeMahieu has 17 hits and is batting .415 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gleyber Torres: (knee), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

