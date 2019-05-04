Tampa Bay Rays (21-11, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-4, 6.67 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles are 7-10 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .302, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the club with a mark of .380.

The Rays are 7-5 against AL Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .333 is third in the American League. Tommy Pham leads the club with an OBP of .415. The Rays won the last meeting 7-0. Tyler Glasnow recorded his sixth victory and Mike Zunino went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Dan Straily took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with six home runs and has 14 RBIs. Dwight Smith Jr. is 12-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .594. Austin Meadows is 18-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Rays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

