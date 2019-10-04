Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros -216; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Verlander and Houston will host Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .351, led by Alex Bregman with a mark of .422.

The Rays have gone 48-33 away from home. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.69. Charlie Morton leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 179 hits and is batting .311. George Springer is 8-for-29 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 156 hits and has 69 RBIs. Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.