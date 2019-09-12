Tampa Bay Rays (87-60, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (73-74, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (2-3, 5.03 ERA) Rangers: Kolby Allard (4-0, 3.78 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Texas.

The Rangers are 41-30 in home games. Texas has slugged .430 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a mark of .598.

The Rays are 44-28 on the road. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .255 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .295. The Rangers won the last meeting 10-9. Ian Gibaut notched his first victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Colin Poche registered his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odor leads the Rangers with 25 home runs and has 77 RBIs. Nick Solak is 12-for-32 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Meadows leads the Rays with 29 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 8-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.00 ERA

Rays: 8-2, .273 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Avisail Garcia: (hip), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.