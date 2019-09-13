Tampa Bay Rays (87-61, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-80, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.11 ERA) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.30 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay’s Meadows puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Angels.

The Angels are 35-37 in home games. Los Angeles has slugged .429 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .647.

The Rays have gone 44-29 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 194 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 29, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 155 hits and is batting .290. Shohei Ohtani has eight hits and is batting .258 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Meadows leads the Rays with 29 home runs and has 82 RBIs. Ji-Man Choi is 6-for-25 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rays: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.