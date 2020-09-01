The Yankees are 10-7 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .449, good for second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with a .709 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
The Rays have gone 20-9 against division opponents. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.70.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 35 hits and has eight RBIs.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .612.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
