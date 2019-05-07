Seattle Mariners (19-18, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (20-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-1, 3.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (5-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Seattle will meet at Yankee Stadium Tuesday.

The Yankees are 11-8 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Mariners are 12-7 on the road. Seattle has hit an MLB-leading 67 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads the club with 10 homers. The Yankees won the last meeting 7-3. CC Sabathia earned his second victory and Brett Gardner went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for New York. Felix Hernandez registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 11 home runs and has 21 RBIs. Luke Voit is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .486. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-29 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mariners: 2-8, .193 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (left knee inflammation), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: day-to-day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

