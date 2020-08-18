The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last year.
The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last season.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
