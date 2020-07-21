He is to throw batting practice again on Sunday, likely 35-40 pitches.
“If everything comes out OK, I should be ready to go,” he said through a translator.
He did not use a protective screen. Tanaka thought about getting hit only before delivering his first pitch.
“After I threw that, it was back to business, back to normal,” he said.
The 31-year-old right-hander is 75-43 in six major league seasons and is entering the final year of his contract.
SCHMIDT HONORED: Pitcher Clarke Schmidt earned the James P. Dawson Award as the outstanding Yankees rookie in spring training
A 24-year-old right-hander selected 16th overall in the 2017 amateur draft, Schmidt had a 2.57 ERA over seven innings and four appearances, striking out eight.
