His contract calls for a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of approval of the contract by the commissioner’s office and a $1 million salary this year, his last season before he would have been eligible for arbitration.

AD

He gets $5 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023 and $11 million in 2024, the three seasons he would have been eligible for arbitration.

AD

Tatis receives $20 million each in 2025 and 2026, the first two seasons after he would have become eligible for free agency, $25 million apiece in 2027 and 2028, and $36 million in each of the final six seasons.

He also gets a hotel suite on all road trips, and the right to purchase a premium luxury suite and four of the best available premium season tickets for all Padres’ home games.

Tatis’ deal, announced Monday, exceeds in length the $325 million, 13-year agreement in November 2014 between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton, who was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2017, and the $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season between Philadelphia and Bryce Harper.

AD

He has baseball’s third-largest agreement by amount, trailing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels that started in 2019 and Mookie Betts’ $365, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins this season.

AD

Tatis will give up a percentage of his salary to a company called Big League Advance as part of a contract in which he accepted an up-front payment several years ago. While the details of Tatis’ deal with the company are not known, a lawsuit filed by Francisco Mejía in 2018 said Mejia received $360,000 as part of agreements in which he agreed to repay the company 10% of future earnings. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB