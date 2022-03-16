It’s unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Preller said on Monday that the team believed the injury occurred early in the offseason but that Tatis didn’t start feeling it until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year and also was on the COVID-19 injury list at one point. He batted .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

Kim Ha-seong is expected to replace Tatis at shortstop. Kim is entering his second big league season after starring in his native Korea.

He signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres during spring training last year.

