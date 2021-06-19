Tatis was immediately checked by a trainer as manager Jayce Tingler came out to make a pitching change. Tingler then checked on Tatis, who walked off the field.
Tatis left a spring training game after hurting the shoulder while making a throw but was back two days later.
The electrifying Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history in February, for 14 years and $340 million.
Tatis came into Saturday’s game leading the NL with 22 homers and a .677 slugging percentage, and tied for second with 50 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He had homered in three of his previous four games.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports