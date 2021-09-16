Giants: Mike Yastrzemski was a late scratch in CF because of a tender right elbow after being hit by a pitch Tuesday night. Duggar replaced him. ... LHP Alex Wood faced live hitting in a key step toward his return from a bout with COVID-19. Kapler was so encouraged with the 21-pitch outing he said Webb might be available for the Giants — — the role to be determined initially with the plan for him to start again eventually — as soon as Saturday night against the Braves. “Key step for sure,” said Wood, who threw a bullpen Monday. “Solid overall, it was a good step forward, see how I recover tomorrow and go from there.” He still feels some fatigue and experiences a cough and congestion after dealing with seven days being in bed with a fever. ... INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19 injured list) was one of the hitters facing Wood, who commanded all of his pitches according to Kapler. Solano could be activated in the next couple of days. ... RHP Johnny Cueto played catch for the first time as he works back from a strained pitching elbow and threw from out to 60 feet. ... OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) also hit against Wood and could still use some more time on rehab assignment, Kapler said.