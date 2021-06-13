Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom remains on track to make his next scheduled start Wednesday, manager Luis Rojas said. The two-time Cy Young Award winner left Friday’s outing with right flexor tendinitis, but an MRI came back clean. ... 2B Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring) was set to get two or three at-bats and play four or five innings for High-A Brooklyn in his first rehab game. ... RF Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) looked really good running the bases at about 95-100% on Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week, Rojas said. ... OF Billy McKinney remained out of the lineup with a sore right knee but is expected to start Monday. Rojas wasn’t sure if McKinney would be available off the bench. Apparently he was not, because reliever Robert Gsellman struck out as a pinch-hitter against closer Mark Melancon to end the game. ... RHP Miguel Castro’s stiff neck was much improved, according to Rojas. ... RHP Dellin Betances, on the 60-day injured list since April 8 with a right shoulder impingement, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie. ... 3B Jonathan Villar did not start because he was dealing with a family matter, Rojas said.