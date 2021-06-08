San Francisco, whose 38-22 record is the best in baseball, loaded the bases in the eighth with a hit and two walks off Joely Rodriguez (1-3). Josh Sborz came on and retired Donovan Solano on a sharp liner to shortstop before Tauchman, who had six hits and 16 strikeouts over his previous 44 at-bats in a span of 18 games, pulled a 3-1 liner into the first row of seats near the right field corner.