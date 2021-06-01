Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to throw five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. If all goes well, he’ll rejoin the Dodgers after that. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness) was to throw a simulated game for Oklahoma City on Monday. ... OF AJ Pollock (hamstring) was set to play for OKC on Monday and Tuesday before rejoining the Dodgers later this week. ... OF Mookie Betts was back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday when an allergic reaction affected his eyes. He took medication and was able to hit in the cage during the game.