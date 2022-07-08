Taylor gets winning hit as Royals beat slumping Guardians

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor hit a game-ending RBI single, and the Kansas City Royals beat the slumping Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Friday night. Vinnie Pasquantino opened the Kansas City ninth with a double to right against Sam Hentges (2-1) that nearly cleared the fence. Edward Olivares then entered the game as a pinch-runner.

After Kyle Isbel struck out on a foul bunt, Taylor poked a 1-2 pitch into right for the winning hit.

Cleveland led 3-1 after seven innings, but Whit Merrifield hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth against Eli Morgan. It was just his second homer in 42 games.

The Guardians have lost five straight and seven of eight overall.

Scott Barlow (3-2) pitched shaky ninth for the win. Cleveland loaded the bases with one out, but Myles Straw bounced into a forceout at home and Steven Kwan flied to right.

Advertisement

Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer for the Guardians in the seventh. Aaron Civale pitched seven effective innings in his longest outing since June 11, 2021.

Cleveland prospect Nolan Jones hit an RBI double in his first major league at-bat in the second. He also singled in the seventh.

Reyes hit his eighth homer on a 3-0 pitch from Brady Singer. He also went deep during Wednesday’s 8-2 loss at Detroit.

Civale allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none.

Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI single for Kansas City in the third. Singer allowed six hits, struck out five and walked none in seven innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Activated C Austin Hedges from the injured list and designated C Sandy León for assignment.

ROSTER MOVES

The Guardians also recalled Jones from Triple-A and optioned OF Richie Palacios.

UP NEXT

The Guardians send RHP Triston McKenzie (5-6, 3.71 ERA) to the mound against RHP Jonathan Heasley (1-4, 4.76 ERA) for the Royals on Saturday.

GiftOutline Gift Article