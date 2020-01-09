Tebow hit .273 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 36 RBIs in 84 games for Double-A Binghamton in 2018, when his season ended July 18 because of a broken bone in his right hand.

After a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL, he joined the Mets organization in late 2016. He hit .148 (4 for 27) with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts during spring training in 2017; .056 (1 for 18) in 2018 and .267 (4 for 15) with no extra-base hits last year.

New York also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers Pedro Payano, Francisco Ríos and Adonis Uceta; catcher David Rodríguez; infielder Jake Hager; and outfielders Ryan Cordell and Johneshwy Fargas. All seven will report to major league spring training.

Tebow was among eight internal invites to big league camp, a group that also includes 24-year-old left-hander David Peterson, the 20th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft.

