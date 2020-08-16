BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Angels went 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last season.
The Dodgers went 47-34 away from home in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.10.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Will Smith: (neck).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.