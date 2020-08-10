BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last year.
The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
