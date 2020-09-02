The Angels are 7-11 in home games. Los Angeles has hit 51 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.
The Padres are 10-9 on the road. San Diego ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Jake Cronenworth leads the team with an average of .356.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 16 extra base hits and is batting .268.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 23 extra base hits and 33 RBIs.
INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
