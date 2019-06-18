New York Mets (34-38, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-30, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (5-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Braves are 13-9 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .398.

The Mets are 18-14 against the rest of their division. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .392. The Braves won the last meeting 12-3. Mike Soroka recorded his eighth victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Zack Wheeler registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .592. Albies is 16-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

McNeil leads the Mets with 70 hits and has 20 RBIs. Pete Alonso is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .316 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: day-to-day (head), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: day-to-day (foot), Noah Syndergaard: 10-day IL (hamstring strain), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.