Brewers: Pitcher Adrian Houser became the latest Brewers player to test positive for the coronavirus, though he hasn’t been added to the COVID-19 injured list yet. Brewers on the list include All-Star closer Josh Hader, starting pitcher Eric Lauer, relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland, first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Christian Yelich. Although Yelich hasn’t been activated yet, he’s eligible to come off the list and says he’s feeling fine.