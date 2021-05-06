Blue Jays: OF Springer went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadriceps muscle. He had an MRI exam on his troublesome leg earlier, a change of plans from a day earlier but the decision came after consultation with Springer and the medical staff. The injury forced Springer out Sunday. “The main reason we did it, we just didn’t see him improving fast enough so we decided to get some imaging done to determine the next steps,” Montoyo said. OF Jonathan Davis was recalled to replace Springer.