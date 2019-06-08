Oakland Athletics (32-31, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (32-29, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (3-1, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Rangers: Adrian Sampson (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Texas and Oakland will play on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers are 17-19 against opponents from the AL West. Texas has slugged .453, good for third in the American League. Hunter Pence leads the team with a .593 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Athletics are 14-16 on the road. Oakland has hit 97 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .539. Nomar Mazara is 13-for-41 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 31 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Semien is 12-for-44 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Shin-Soo Choo: day-to-day (hand), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

