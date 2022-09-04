Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He’s 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season.

“I felt I pitched a whole lot better than the line read,” Keuchel said after the game. “It felt like I was making pitches and they were battling, like the classic Red Sox game at Fenway Park. I established all my pitches, but this year is what it is. We’re working toward an end goal of putting up some zeroes.”