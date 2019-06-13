Texas Rangers (36-31, second in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (35-34, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (5-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Red Sox: David Price (4-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Texas will square off at Fenway Park on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 16-17 on their home turf. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Rangers are 12-19 on the road. Texas is slugging .449 as a unit. Hunter Pence leads the team with a slugging percentage of .583. The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Barnes earned his third victory and Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs for Boston. Jesse Chavez registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 32 extra base hits and is batting .290. Betts is 7-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 29 extra base hits and has 28 RBIs. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-45 with six doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.