Minnesota Twins (75-48, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-63, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (8-5, 4.57 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-8, 3.54 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 35-25 on their home turf. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Lance Lynn leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Twins have gone 39-22 away from home. The Twins won the last meeting 12-7. Tyler Duffey secured his fourth victory and Miguel Sano went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Ariel Jurado registered his ninth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and is batting .309. Elvis Andrus is 11-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 60 extra base hits and has 81 RBIs. Eddie Rosario is 9-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .221 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Twins: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.