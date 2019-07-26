Texas Rangers (52-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-46, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (12-6, 3.93 ERA) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (5-1, 4.65 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will host Texas in a meeting of division rivals.

The Athletics are 25-25 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 164 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads them with 22, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Rangers are 24-29 against the rest of their division. Texas’s lineup has 149 home runs this season, Rougned Odor leads the club with 18 homers. The Rangers won the last meeting 11-3. Ariel Jurado secured his sixth victory and Danny Santana went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for Texas. Brett Anderson registered his sixth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 22 home runs and is batting .272. Khris Davis is 6-for-39 with a double and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .495. Santana is 14-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 2-8, .224 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.