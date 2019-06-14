Texas Rangers (36-32, second in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (30-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jesse Chavez (2-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Texas will square off at Great American Ball Park Friday.

The Reds are 15-15 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.61, Luis Castillo leads the staff with a mark of 2.31.

The Rangers are 12-20 on the road. Texas has hit 93 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Pence leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Dietrich leads the Reds with 17 home runs and is batting .242. Curt Casali is 6-for-15 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 29 extra base hits and is batting .284. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-45 with six doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

