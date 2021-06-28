His unbeaten streak of 15 games is the longest to open a season in franchise history; he got no decision in that opener in Kansas City on April 1, when he gave up five runs while facing eight batters (four singles, three walks and a strikeout) after Texas had scored five times in the top of the first. Only one other team has more than two runs against him, and the Royals got none when they faced him again Saturday in Texas.