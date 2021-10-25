Barrett will be working his fifth Series, Marquez his fourth, and Hallion and Kulpa their second.
Kulpa will work the plate for Game 2.
When the Series shifts to Atlanta, Hallion will be behind the plate for Game 3 and Bellino for Game 4 and Barrett for a possible Game 5.
Should the Series return to Houston next week, Muchlinski would work the plate for Game 6 and Marquez for Game 7.
Pat Hoberg and Tim Timmons will be the umpires in the replay room in New York.
