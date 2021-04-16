There have been three COVID-related postponements, all a season-opening series between Washington and the New York Mets.
In the final figures released last year, MLB said it had collected 172,740 samples and that 91 had been positive, or 0.05%. Fifty-seven of 91 positives were players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.
There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year but just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit.
