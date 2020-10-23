An average of 10.42 runs have been scored in the postseason games in Arlington, including 21 total runs in the first two World Series games.

The roof was closed for 24 of the 30 regular-season home games the Texas Rangers played in their new ballpark this year. An average of 8.21 runs per game were scored with the roof closed, down from 11.83 runs a game when open.

Major League Baseball decided earlier in the day to close the roof because of the forecast for cooler temperatures, a wind chill and the possibility of rain. Close to first pitch, it was overcast, breezy and in the mid-50s outside — and about 72 degrees inside.

When Game 1 started Tuesday, it was 82 degrees, it was 81 for Game 2.

“It was chilly,” Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes said before Game 3. “I thought we were in Texas.”

3:02 p.m.

Austin Barnes was back behind the plate to catch Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

Will Smith moved from catcher to designated hitter in place of A.J. Pollock, who was out of the lineup.

Joc Pederson was inserted in left field, Chris Taylor shifted from left field to second base and Kiké Hernández was out of the lineup.

Right fielder Mookie Betts hit leadoff, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, Smith, center fielder Cody Bellinger, Taylor, Pederson and Barnes.

Tampa Bay went with the same lineup and batting order as in its Game 2 win that tied the Series at one game apiece.

Designated hitter Austin Meadows led off, followed by second baseman Brandon Lowe, left fielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Ji-Man Choi, right fielder Manuel Margot, third baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zuinino.

Rays starter Charlie Morton entered with seven straight winning postseason decisions, one shy of Orlando Hernandez’s record.

Tampa Bay is the home team for Games 3 through 5 after starting as the visitor.

